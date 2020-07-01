StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Everyone's Going to Want the Apple 5G iPhone

DanKuhn14

Are you ready for 5G?

Apple is pushing its suppliers in China to work overtime and narrow production delays as it races to mass-release its first round of 5G-enabled iPhones amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apple is facing delays of between four weeks and two months for mass production of the four models in its 5G lineup after postponements caused by factory lockdowns and workplace absences during the pandemic, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

The push from Apple to its suppliers comes to make up for lost production time through the pandemic, which shuttered most of China’s economy from the Chinese Lunar New Year through March, encouraging its suppliers to work overtime, the Nikkei said.

The development schedule for the top-end 5G model, which uses the millimeter-wave 5G band and will be adopted by 5G networks mainly for the U.S. market, is currently behind schedule by about two months

"What the progress looks like now is months of delay in terms of mass production, but Apple is doing everything it can to shorten the postponement,” a source quoted by Nikkei said.

And with the pandemic continuing to prevent Americans from returning to their daily lives, how important will 5G be for Apple?

"Everyone's going to [want the 5G iPhone]. 

