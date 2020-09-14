Analysts React to Gilead Sciences Acquisition With Immunomedics

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced that the company would be acquiring Immunomedics for $21B. Gilead Sciences, the biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, and development of innovative medicines, is hoping the deal with Immunomedics will expand the company’s services and treatments for cancer.

The deal with Immunomedics helps build out Gilead’s oncology pipeline. Gilead will have access to Trodelvy, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), that is designed to target and kill tumor cells. Trodevly was recently approved by the FDA for triple-negative breast cancer treatment and is now undergoing trials for additional indications.

Jefferies analysts stated: “Digesting it all, we think a strong launch for Trodelvy, great bladder data, and upside positive data from the Phase III HR+ breast cancer study (interim coming H1/21) could be the catalyst that makes Street more confident GILD did a good deal.”

Additionally, Jefferies analysts rate Gilead as a Buy with a $78 price target. They believe that GILD is in a better position for 2021 because the acquisition moves GILD quickly into a commercial footprint for tumors.

Although, the announcement of the acquisition has left analysts with various mixed reactions. Some expect that by diversifying its treatment portfolio, the company has the potential growth opportunities in the near and mid-term future. However, Gilead is entering a stiff, competitive market which leaves analysts to believe that the company will experience challenges in terms of profitability.

“Regardless, this acquisition provides Gilead with the potential to become a solid tumor powerhouse, which could complement its existing cell therapy and IO efforts. We have added $5B+ in Trodelvy sales to our model, which are partially offset by increased spend. The inclusion adds $15B in value (or $12 to our price target, now $95), which could be increased over time”, stated analysts at Piper Sandler.

The analysts further noted: “However, the acquisition cost removes an estimated $11 from our DCF, suggesting positive return may be challenging and the upside is likely dependent on success in earlier stage settings (e.g. NSCLC) where data are less robust.

All in all, the acquisition has accelerated the transition into oncology which would be a contributing asset that could drive and generate revenue for the company.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, We have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.