Analysts Raise Adobe Price Targets Ahead of Earnings

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

Digital media has become very prevalent in our technology-driven society. As the innovation of technology continues to take over the market, digital media and tech companies will continue to have massive growth potential. Multinational computer software company Adobe has consistently provided great returns for investors.

This week, ahead of next week's earnings release, several analysts raised their price targets for shares of Adobe. 

RBC Capital Markets analyst Alex Zukin raised the firm's price target on Adobe to $550 from $440 and keeps an Outperform rating on shares. 

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm's price target on Adobe to $530 from $450 and also keeps an Overweight rating on shares.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm's price target on Adobe to $570 from $470 and also reiterated a Buy rating on shares.

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020, Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion representing a 14 percent year-over-year increase. The Digital Media segment revenue was $2.23 billion, which represents 18 percent year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $1.87 billion and Document Cloud revenue was $360 million.

Adobe guided for third-quarter total revenue to come in around $3.15 billion. The Digital Media segment revenue was guided to grow 16 percent year-over-year. Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR) was approximated to $340 million of net new ARR.

Jefferies expects a slight upside to FQ3 as the environment stabilizes and recovers, guidance for both segments looks low enough, and a small FX tailwind could help benefit the third quarter’s revenue.

RBC Capital analyst stated: “ Adobe has guided net new digital media ARR to be $340M, which, based on SimilarWeb data, would imply a net new DMARR per website visit well below averages at 0.578. In a scenario where net new DMARR per website visit is in line with the average at 0.769, Adobe would generate a net new DMARR of $455.7M, which would be 33% above guidance, and by far the largest beat in the company’s history.”

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jeehoyun
jeehoyun

will definitely look to buy

