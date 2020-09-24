Analysts at Piper Sandler Reiterate Overweight Rating for Broadcom

On Wednesday, analysts at Piper Sandler reiterated their Overweight rating on Broadcom, citing major confidence in the semiconductor firm.

The technological advances that Broadcom has made are near unprecedented levels, and the networking and 5G business is one that’ll keep growing in the future. Analysts at Piper Sandler actually believe that “Broadcom stands to benefit from the upcoming 5G handset cycle at its largest customer, as management expects a 40% content increase.” And not only is Broadcom consistently gaining new customers, they perform so well that “the company’s customers are very satisfied with Broadcom’s offering in the merchant silicon market,” and there appears to be “no such threat” of customers differentiating themselves internally.

On the financial side of things, Broadcom may be even more attractive for investors. At a price of ~$352 (at the time of this publication), the California-based company may actually be undervalued, as they trade at ~14x the analysts' 2021 earnings estimate, a discount to the peer group at a multiple of 19.3x, according to Piper Sandler. As a result, the analysts reiterated their Overweight rating, and increased the price target to $400 from $380 previously, based on 16x the analysts' 2021 earnings estimates.

Despite the criticism Broadcom gets for acquiring “old, declining software franchises,” we believe that they have all the legs to grow even further. This M & A strategy may have been met with cynicism, but given the future of 5G and networking, Broadcom may be the stock to buy and keep for the long term - not to mention it pays you a healthy dividend (over 3,5% at current levels) while you wait for the upside to be realized!

Broadcom is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.