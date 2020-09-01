StreetLightning
You Can't Fault Tesla for Selling $5 Billion of Stock: Analyst

Katherine Ross

Tesla is issuing even more shares following its recent stock split.

Tesla revealed plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock in an "at-the-market" offering program designed to take advantage of the electric car and battery maker’s recent stock price surge and split.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla disclosed that it has entered into a so-called “equity distribution agreement” to sell the additional allotment of up to 10 million shares, or about 1.1% of its total shares outstanding.

The move comes amid a stellar year for Tesla, which has seen its share price gain nearly 500% amid stronger-than-expected sales and a quicker-than-anticipated path toward profitability, which is something that seemed allusive at the beginning of the pandemic in March but which has since been proven wrong by record sales.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS weighs in on Tesla and why he says that investors can't fault Tesla for the move to sell more stock.

In the past year, Tesla is up over 978% and continues to receive analyst upgrades following its stock split. 

Watch the video above for more. 

