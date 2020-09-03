Analyst: Easy Money Was Made Before There Was a Vaccine on the Horizon

There was a lot of vaccine news this morning.

There’s some good news from Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline--which have teamed up on a vaccine candidate together--the two announced that it’s begun a combined Phase ½ trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after promising preclinical results that could put it on track to begin late-stage clinical trials before year-end.

The companies said that they launched human studies of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate at 11 sites across the U.S. The phase-compressed trial, one of several being backed by the U.S. government’s “Operation Warp Speed,” combines the early and middle stages of clinical tests into one.

For the trial, the companies are recruiting 440 adults at 11 trial sites to test out the vaccine. The trials will be randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday told governors around the U.S. to begin preparing to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as Nov. 1. It also provided planning scenarios to help states prepare.

The news has concerned some public health officials that there is a political reason to rush a vaccine in an attempt to distribute it before the election.

And then we have Novovax.

Novovax has early stage clinical trial results show that its vaccine candidate is safe and that it elicits an immune response.

The results were published in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study says that phase 1 clinical trial shows that the candidate “appeared to be safe, and it elicited immune responses that exceeded levels in COVID-19 convalescent serum.”

Following this study, Novavax said it plans to continue with broader phase 2 studies this month to see whether the vaccine protects against COVID-19.

