StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Analyst: Broadcom Had a 'Good Quarter' But Is Getting Caught Up in Tech Selloff

Katherine Ross

Broadcom reported earnings that topped analyst expectations.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $5.40 a share, compared with the FactSet-derived analyst consensus estimate of $5.24 a share.

Revenue was $5.82 billion against the estimate of $5.76 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $6.25 billion and $6.55 billion. Analysts are forecasting revenue of $6.18 billion.

For the year-earlier period, the company posted earnings of $5.16 a share on sales of $5.5 billion. It reported a net income of $693 million.

In its previous release, Broadcom warned that wireless chip revenue would be down for the year before making a comeback in October. 

"Our outlook for the fourth quarter reflects a strong anticipated ramp in wireless, as well as the continuing surge in demand for networking from cloud and telecom customers, more than offsetting expected softness in enterprise," Chief Executive Hock Tan said in a statement. 

"Looking ahead, our cash-flow outlook remains robust and we plan to pay down an additional $3 billion in debt in the fourth quarter," said Chief Financial Officer Tom Krause. 

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, weighed in on the earnings. 

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: How Nvidia Extended Its Lead Over Competitors

Here's the latest on Nvidia.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Robinhood Has 'Done a Great Thing for Young Investors'

Here's the latest on the reported Robinhood investigation.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Five Below (FIVE) Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

Javier Frausto

by

AlexM5

Is Whiting Petroleum Stock a Buy After Bankruptcy Restructure?

Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

Analyst: Easy Money Was Made Before There Was a Vaccine on the Horizon

Here's what investors need to know about Sanofi and Novovax.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Why Airbnb Is 'An Exciting IPO to Watch Later This Year'

Here's the latest on Airbnb.

Katherine Ross

by

KareemWinters

Analyst: Rocket Ran a 'Little Too Hot a Little Too Fast'

Here's what investors need to watch when it comes to a company reporting since first earnings since going public.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Robinhood Under SEC Investigation

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Nikhil Gunderia

by

AlexM5

Why Exxon's Job Cuts Are 'A Sign of the Times'

Here's what the Exxon job cuts mean for the oil industry.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

PVH Corp. Reports Outstanding 2020 Q2 Earnings

Kevin Perkins and Jacques Potts

by

AlexM5