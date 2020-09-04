Analyst: Broadcom Had a 'Good Quarter' But Is Getting Caught Up in Tech Selloff

Broadcom reported earnings that topped analyst expectations.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $5.40 a share, compared with the FactSet-derived analyst consensus estimate of $5.24 a share.

Revenue was $5.82 billion against the estimate of $5.76 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $6.25 billion and $6.55 billion. Analysts are forecasting revenue of $6.18 billion.

For the year-earlier period, the company posted earnings of $5.16 a share on sales of $5.5 billion. It reported a net income of $693 million.

In its previous release, Broadcom warned that wireless chip revenue would be down for the year before making a comeback in October.

"Our outlook for the fourth quarter reflects a strong anticipated ramp in wireless, as well as the continuing surge in demand for networking from cloud and telecom customers, more than offsetting expected softness in enterprise," Chief Executive Hock Tan said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, our cash-flow outlook remains robust and we plan to pay down an additional $3 billion in debt in the fourth quarter," said Chief Financial Officer Tom Krause.

