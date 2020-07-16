StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Treasury Has to Get Involved with American Airlines, Jim Cramer Says

DanKuhn14

The airline industry was among the hardest hit amid the coronavirus pandemic and American Airlines warned Wednesday that the fight is far from over.

American Airlines said it will notify 25,000 employees of potential furloughs on October 1 as travel demand remains extremely weak. The move would impact 29% of American’s total workforce and would include around 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

In a memo from CEO Doug Parker and President Rob Isom, American said it hopes to avoid some of the furloughs via extended leaves and early retirement packages.

The American Airlines executives also supported union efforts to prompt Washington for an extension of federal aid to airlines past March 21.

Around $32 billion in federal aid has been reserved to protect airline jobs so far. American was one of the recipients of the Cares Act, which prohibited employers from cutting positions through September 30.

Based off of the number of people passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints for the first weeks of July, the number of travelers was down 73% from the same period last year.

“And with infection rates increasing and several states reestablishing quarantine restrictions, demand for air travel is slowing again,” Parker and Isom wrote.

The executives said American’s June revenue was down more than 80% year over year.

American’s announcement follows similar news from United Airlines and Southwest.

In other American news, the company announced a partnership with JetBlue to increase flights in the Northeast and codeshare. 

Jim Cramer says it's time for the Treasury Department to step in. Hear his thinking in the video above. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Netflix Will Suffer When Sports Comes Back

Jim Cramer weighs in on Netflix ahead of its earnings report Thursday.

Katherine Ross

by

julie iannuzzi

Jim Cramer: Bank of America Is a Great Digital Operation

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Bank of America's earnings and what stood out to him most.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Hasn't Liked Twitter Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the Twitter hack and how he's approaching the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Morgan Stanley Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Morgan Stanley's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Johnson & Johnson Can Do Vaccine 'To Scale'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Johnson & Johnson's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Moderna Vaccine: What Jim Cramer Says Investors Don't Realize

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Moderna's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Vaccine Advice: Stop Buying Airlines and Travel Stocks

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors buying and selling travel stocks off of the latest Moderna vaccine news.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Tesla's Cool, Nissan Isn't

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the new Nissan SUV.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Court Ruling Isn't End of Story

Jim Cramer doesn't think you'll see a boost for Apple from winning the appeal just yet.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Investors Can't Overlook Hong Kong

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beijing's new law on Hong Kong and how President Trump's reaction could impact American stocks.

Katherine Ross