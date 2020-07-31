Why Amazon 'Crushed' This Quarter

Amazon reported an impressive quarter on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $10.30 per share on revenue of $88.91 billion, a 40% increase year over year.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $81.53 billion. However, Amazon's bottom line varies widely from quarter to quarter and analyst expectations for its profit are sometimes not that applicable.

The company said revenue at its e-commerce business rose 47.8% in the second quarter to $45.9 billion, higher than forecasts of $39.89 billion.

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing division, reported revenue of $10.8 billion from $8.38 billion a year earlier. Operating income at the division was $3.36 billion in the period, up 58% from a year earlier.

“This was another highly unusual quarter, and I couldn’t be more proud of and grateful to our employees around the globe,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, in a statement.

“As expected, we spent over $4 billion on incremental COVID-19-related costs in the quarter to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers in this time of high demand," he continued.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $87 billion and $93 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $86.3 billion in the quarter.

