Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on the Airline Industry

On Tuesday, Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the Airlines industry, expressing interest and attraction in some of the industries leading names. Digging deeper, shares of Southwest (LUV), JetBlue (JBLU), Delta(DAL), and Allegiant Travel received Overweight ratings, while others such as Alaska Air Group (ALK) & United Airlines (UAL) received Equal-weight and Underweight ratings, respectively. The main reasons noted for the optimism were demand/supply dynamics, balance sheet, and valuation.

Analysts see upside to demand. The belief that travelers could return to taking planes if a COVID-19 vaccine is introduced supports the analysts’ bullish outlook. Also, with no major and permanent substitution for airline travel in a post COVID world, analysts point to a potential increase in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) - a transportation industry metric (typically considered when looking at the airline industry in particular) that indicates the number of miles traveled by paying passengers.

On the supply side of the airline industry, the analysts noted that they “expect load factors to return to high 70% and capacity (Available Seat Miles – ASMs) to return to 2019 levels by 2H21/2022 but fares/PRASM [Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Mile] will take several years to normalize (similar to the 2001 recovery).” Long recoveries coupled with lack of supply could be dreadful for the industry.

As far as balance sheets/costs, analysts are banking on the stimulus money to continue rolling in for the industry. They see cash burn slowing down within the next quarters and also remain optimistic that jet fuel prices will stay low "over the next 1-2 years absent any sharp movements in crude prices". Their position also assumes that the government payroll protection package will be in place before the upcoming September 30th expiration of the first stimulus.

When it comes to valuation, the analysts expressed optimism, noting that they see "30% upside to the stocks, on average, across the group with a range of +57% (OW-rated DAL) to -2% (UW-rated UAL)."

The big emphasis is on those airlines with these three important traits: forward thinking management teams, young fleets and strong balance sheets. Based on these factors, the Morgan Stanley analysts recommended LUV, ALK, DAL and JBLU. What names are you looking at in the airline industry? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.