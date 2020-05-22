StreetLightning
Abbott's Test Is 'Best We Have' Despite Concerns

Katherine Ross

Abbott said that an ongoing multisite clinical study indicated that its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test was accurate in detecting the virus nearly 95% of the time and negative results were correctly given 98.6% of the time.

This follows headlines last week after the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating preliminary data that found the company's rapid test could miss COVID-19 cases. The analysis found that Abbott’s ID NOW missed at least a third of positive cases detected with a rival test and as much as 48% when using the currently recommended dry nasal swabs.

"Regardless of method of collection and sample type, Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 missed a third of the samples detected positive by Cepheid Xpert Xpress when using (nasopharyngeal) swabs in (viral transport medium) and over 48% when using dry nasal swabs," the report said.

Abbott has shipped out roughly 1.8 million rapid ID NOW tests to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

"Once again, a study has been conducted using ID NOW in a manner that it’s not intended to be used," Scott Stoffel, a spokesman for Abbott Labs said in an email last week.

"Abbott has distributed about 1.8 million ID NOW tests, and the reported rate of false negatives is at 0.02%, which has been shared with the [Food and Drug Administration]. The test is performing as expected when it’s used correctly."

The White House uses ID NOW to test people who come in close contact with the president. 

So, with these mixed headlines, what do investors need to see to feel confident about testing going forward?

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS, joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross on Street Lightning to weigh in on Abbott's testing and what we need to see going forward.

Jim Cramer is off on Friday.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

StreetLightning Staff