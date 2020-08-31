Abbott Laboratories Gets a Price target Boost at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109 to $136 while reiterating their Outperform rating based on the company's ability to provide new COVID-19 testing.

Abbott has played a significant role in helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic by launching six tests (three molecular, one antigen, and two serology) all of which received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, offering the NAVICA app, which allows people who test negative to display a temporary digital health pass.

On August 26th, the U.S. government ordered nearly all of Abbot Laboratories' capacity for BinaxNow, which equates to 150 million units ($750 million). Credit Suisse sales estimates were increased by $9.5 billion, driven by new COVID-19 diagnostics sales of the BinaxNow test.

The BinaxNow test can be run in just 15 minutes and is entirely self-contained. The company is looking to expand the capacity of BinaxNow testing past 50 million a month to increase revenue. During the month of October they have plans on selling them for $5, making it not only easy-to-use but also affordable.

There is some speculation about sustainability of BinaxNow testing, but this testing is in a class of its own. This easy-to-use test can be used without any additional equipment. This will be important for places like school or reopening businesses that are trying to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

A similar lateral flow antigen test could be great on an international scale, if the company follows Panbio's platform and design. Panbio is a serology test that is sold internationally. This test is hoping to launch before the end of the year, which can potentially see a greater increase in revenue.

There are currently no plans for the company to make BinaxNOW available for home testing or in the pharmacy, but this may change in the future.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Emmanuella is long Abbott Laboratories. Javier has no positions in Abbott Laboratories. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.