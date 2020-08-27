StreetLightning
Abbott is Changing The Game With Rapid Testing to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

Javier Frausto

Abbott is changing the game. Abbott recently gained U.S. authorization for its new $5 rapid Covid-19 test, the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card. The best part? The test identifies active infections in 15 minutes! The test can be conducted using a less invasive nasal swab compared to the traditional nasal swab tests and no other additional supplies.

Abbott Laboratories is expected to ship 50 million tests a month by the start of October.

The test pairs with an app named NAVICA. After you receive your results from the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, the app gives you a "boarding pass" with a temporary QR code that shows whether you tested negative or positive. The app is free and available on Android and Apple devices. This app is massive for organizations where people gather, like the schools, sporting arenas, and office buildings.

This one-two punch is also game-changing for dine-in restaurants that were forced to close up shop. Get tested, wait 15 minutes, if you’re negative, you’re good to go! Don’t be surprised when you see more companies using this testing option given by Abbott.

This testing quickness and app pairing is similar to one seen on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Illinois uses a rapid saliva test that is operating under FDA Emergency Use Authorization. From personal experience, you can get your results back within about 12 hours. The test is paired with an app called Safer Illinois that’s catered to only the University of Illinois students, faculty members, staff, and students that plan to be on campus for the semester. The app either grants or denies access to buildings on campus, depending on your test results.

Ultimately, I would gladly take 15 minutes over the 12 hours for test results. The 12 hours may lead to you missing a whole day of class with the worry at the back of your mind whether you may test positive or negative. The 15 minutes from Abbott takes that overthinking away.

Bottom line, I wouldn’t be surprised if other companies and organizations adopt this method. A rapid test paired with an application that allows you to feel safe around others again. The more options the better! 

Abbott is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
jeehoyun
jeehoyun

I'd take 15 minutes over the 12 hours too! awesome stuff

