The One Thing That'll Get Jim Cramer to Buy a New Apple Watch

Katherine Ross

Whew. 

Apple's event did not disappoint, though it may not be enough to get him to buy the newest Apple Watch.

The offering, called Apple One, is offered in three versions: An individual plan that bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage at $14.95 a month; a family plan that offers the same services for up to five people at $19.95 a month; and a premier version that adds Apple News+ and Fitness+, a new fitness offering also announced Tuesday, for $29.95 a month. 

The Apple One bundle. which was unveiled Tuesday during Apple's virtual event, had been rumored for some time, and is being viewed as a means for Apple to further broaden its services footprint alongside software updates across its product lines. Apple's iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are each going live Wednesday. 

In addition to the Apple One bundle, Apple announced Fitness+, a new fitness service that offers a catalog of video workouts, including yoga, studio classes and a variety of others, along with performance tracking. Fitness+ is offered at $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. 

So what does Jim Cramer want? Well, he's aiming for something that can document his blood pressure.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

