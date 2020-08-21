What Jim Cramer's Watching Next Week

Let's take a look at the markets ahead of the weekend.

Stocks remained flat but wavered in early trading Friday, in a market that Jim Cramer said is increasingly becoming bifurcated. Investors were looking at signals of a weakening recovery in Europe, along with a stalled job market at home, while tracking record and near-record highs for the three major benchmarks.

And Joe Biden accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president Thursday evening and said in his acceptance speech that President Donald Trump has "failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He's failed to protect us. He's failed to protect America, and my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.

"As president, I'll make you a promise: I'll protect Americans. I will defend us from every attack - seen and unseen - always, without exception, every time," Biden added.

Then there's vaccine news. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine candidate was on track for regulatory review as soon as October.

The vaccine news boosted sentiment despite ongoing uncertainty about global growth, said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Jim Cramer weighed in on what he's watching next week from Palo Alto and the stay-at-home-economy to the market impact of a Biden presidency.

