Jim Cramer Needs to Know Why You Hate Masks

Are you putting on a mask to head to the grocery store?

The measure most prominently subscribed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus has become as polarizing as the American political environment.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings, particularly when around members of different households in situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Amid of a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the U.S., many states, including New York, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Texas have mandated wearing masks in public.

Tuesday saw Texas report over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus as total cases in the U.S. near 3 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 131,480 deaths attributed to the virus.

Jim Cramer has made it his personal mission to get people to put on a mask. Over the past weeks, he has polled his Twitter followers to get a handle on why some people continue to refuse to wear masks in public.

Topping the complaints: foggy glasses, face irritation and forgetfulness.

Not the reason you're skipping putting on a mask? Jim Cramer wants to hear your thoughts over on Twitter.

