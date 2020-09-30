TheStreet
Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Moderna and Regeneron

Katherine Ross

According to Johns Hopkins, There are over 33.7 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over one million deaths.

The U.S. has surpassed 7.1 million cases with 206,000 deaths.

Per the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there were 36,947 new cases reported Monday, which is slightly higher than the 36,524 cases reported the day earlier. 812,773 new tests were reported. And 739 deaths were reported yesterday, which is higher than the 257 deaths reported the day prior.

Both Moderna and Regeneron were up on positive drug news around COVID-19.

Moderna’s vaccine candidate said that early-stage data indicated that it’s coronavirus vaccine candidate could generate neutralizing antibodies in older and elderly adults at levels comparable to younger adults.

The study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

On the other hand Regeneron reported early stage results that should its antibody cocktail may treat coronavirus patients outside of the hospital by reducing virus loads and symptoms. However, the clinical trial consisted of 275 patients, but did have lower virus levels in the bloodstream seven days later compared with patients who received a placebo, the company said in a statement released late Tuesday.

