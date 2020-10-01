TheStreet
Jim Cramer: There Is No Ceiling on Tesla Stock

Katherine Ross

When is it time to get into Tesla? Right now, according to Jim Cramer.

This came after reports that the clean energy carmaker had cut prices for its Model 3 sedan in China and could be ready to publish record third-quarter deliveries later this week.

Tesla's China website suggests that starting prices for its popular Model 3, which are now made in its Shanghai factory, have been reduced by 8% to around $36,800 each, while the longer-range version was reduced to around $40,000 each. The new models will also include cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries, Reuters reported.

A report from the tech-focused Electrek news website yesterday also suggested Tesla's third-quarter deliveries could come in at a record high later this week, thanks in part to solid China sales which topped the 11,000 mark last month in the world's biggest car market.

Street forecasts suggest Tesla's third-quarter deliveries will rise to around 140,000 vehicles, compared to a 90,650 tally for the three months ending in June. That would still leave Tesla needing to shift 166,000 cars -- another record -- over the final three months of the year to meet its 2020 estimate of 500,000.

