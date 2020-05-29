Jim Cramer: President Trump Should Focus on Economy, Not Twitter

So, what should we watch next week?

Before we get to what Jim Cramer had to say, let's take a step back and break down what investors should watch next week.

Wall Street is awaiting President Donald Trump’s planned press conference on China, which could lead to further friction between Washington and Beijing, and consumer spending in the U.S. dropped sharply.

Trump said he would make an announcement Friday “with respect to China,” following a move from Chinese lawmakers to approve a national security law that could limit freedoms in Hong Kong.

Twitter fell for a third consecutive session after the micro-blogging website censured another message from its most high-profile user, President Donald Trump, in what is now an escalating battle between social media companies and the White House.

Twitter executives said a tweet from the president, which threatened the use of National Guard troops to quell protests in Minneapolis following the death of a black man at the hands of city police, violated the company's guidelines on "glorifying violence."

Jim Cramer said the president should be more focused on the economy than Twitter. Catch his full take in the video above.

