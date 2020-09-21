Jim Cramer on What a Supreme Court Nomination Means for the Markets

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was an architect of the legal fight for women's rights, and went on to leave a lasting mark in the realm of gender equality, civil liberties, and pay equity.

After being appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg served 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member. She was known for her sharply worded dissents and grew to be beloved in pop culture, earning the endearing nickname the Notorious RBG.

Just days before her death, Ginsburg reportedly dictated a statement to her granddaughter which said, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

The Supreme Court announced the passing of the legal icon and said that Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family.

Jim Cramer explained what the process of choosing a new Supreme Court justice means for Democrats and Republicans, and why he thinks the nomination could create the appearance of a "resurgence of Democrats." Catch his full take in the video above.

