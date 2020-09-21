TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer on What a Supreme Court Nomination Means for the Markets

Katherine Ross

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was an architect of the legal fight for women's rights, and went on to leave a lasting mark in the realm of gender equality, civil liberties, and pay equity.

After being appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg served 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member. She was known for her sharply worded dissents and grew to be beloved in pop culture, earning the endearing nickname the Notorious RBG.

Just days before her death, Ginsburg reportedly dictated a statement to her granddaughter which said, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

The Supreme Court announced the passing of the legal icon and said that Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family.

Jim Cramer explained what the process of choosing a new Supreme Court justice means for Democrats and Republicans, and why he thinks the nomination could create the appearance of a "resurgence of Democrats." Catch his full take in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nvidia's Future Looks Bright

Nikhil Gunderia & Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Goldman Sachs Updates Views on Aerospace & Defense

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Battery Day Is 'Very Bullish'

Jim Cramer likes Tesla stock ahead of its upcoming battery day. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

by

535465

How Jim Cramer Is Approaching the Banks

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the banks following allegations of money laundering.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

How Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is Approaching the Market Selloff

Jim Cramer weighs in on the markets and gives his advice for what Robinhood investors need to watch in the selloff.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Says Avoid This Stock Ahead of the Election

Jim Cramer discusses UnitedHealth ahead of the election.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Eyes Take-Two After Microsoft's $7.5 Billion Acquisition

Microsoft announced a huge acquisition on Monday. Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in the gaming stocks.

Katherine Ross

Credit Suisse "Outright Positive" on UPS for First Time in Five Years

Jeeho Yun and Alex Moreno

Jim Cramer: When You See a Spike in States With COVID, Buy Amazon Stock

Jim Cramer discusses Amazon and Walmart.

Katherine Ross

Time to Buy Shopify?

Kevin Perkins