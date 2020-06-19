StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: What Happens If Joe Biden Wins Election?

Katherine Ross

Are investors ignoring the election? Or is there too much news that's overshadowing it?

Or, perhaps, they should just focus on what's driving the markets now.

"Well, I happen to think the election can play a big role," said Jim Cramer.

"I do think that if President Biden wins, then capital gains are basically gotten rid of and be ordinary income. I think it'd be a shame. But you get the ordinary, you know, hopefully, you get the ordinary income. You'll get something. I mean, you'll get some sort of offset if you have a democrat wins. You know, maybe something like SALT. But I just think that we're gonna be in for change. If Trump comes in, no. If Trump comes in, I mean, it's just gonna be more of the same. More of the same, so we great a great smoking economy. But not if Biden wins," said Cramer.

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

