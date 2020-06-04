StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Worst Is Over for Job Losses, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Ahead of jobs day tomorrow, we got the weekly jobless claims.

Applications for unemployment benefits eased up last week for a ninth consecutive week as the pace of corporate layoffs related to the pandemic-induced economic shutdown continued to drop.

The Labor Department said 1.877 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended May 28, down from the 2.126 million claims for the week earlier, as states continued to slowly reopen after more than two-and-a-half months of being shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.8 million claims.

Continuing claims, which is the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 21.487 million for the week ending May 16.

More than 45 million applications for unemployment benefits have been submitted since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, government records show, a number never before seen in history, including during the Great Depression.

On the bright side, Jim Cramer thinks the worst could be over. Check out his reasoning why in the video above.  

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ECB Proves U.S. Needs Another Stimulus Bill: Jim Cramer

The European Central Bank boosted its coronavirus bond-buying program. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Take on Gap: The Government Can't Save the REITs

Gap is reportedly being sued by Simon Property. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Oil Can Go to $40, But Needs $50: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on oil and where he sees prices headed from here.

Katherine Ross

Las Vegas Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Avoid Casino Stocks

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Las Vegas casinos.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Zoom Is the Work at Home Winner

Is Zoom peaking? Jim Cramer takes a look at the stock after earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Warner Music's IPO Could Signal Opening of Equity Market: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on Warner Music's IPO.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Boeing 737 Max Will Be Fixed in Next 3 Months

Watch Jim Cramer weigh in on Boeing and the future of the 737 MAX.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is More Focused on Regeneron Despite Fauci's Moderna Comments

Jim Cramer weighs in on when we can get a vaccine.

Katherine Ross

ADP Shows People Are Coming Back to Work: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ADP jobs report.

Katherine Ross

Apple Is a High-Priced Player, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple raising iPhone prices in China.

Katherine Ross