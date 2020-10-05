TheStreet
Jim Cramer: We Need to Hear From McConnell On a Stimulus Deal

Katherine Ross

The president spent the weekend at Walter Reed Medical Center, recovering from Covid-19. While Trump's medical team was positive about his prognosis, some observers questioned the official details of Trump's health. Trump's blood oxygen level had dropped twice in recent days, and doctors had given him a steroid to treat his symptoms.

But in a tweet Monday, the president said he was "feeling really good" and would be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Renewed hopes for stimulus talks between House Democrats and the White House also were giving stocks a boost.

Trump tweeted from the hospital over the weekend that “OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS.”

“WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Trump's diagnosis "kind of changes the dynamic" of the stimulus discussions.

Asked Sunday whether the tweet from Trump meant a coronavirus relief package was near, Pelosi responded, “No, it means that we want to see that they can agree on what we need to do to crush the virus.”

Watch the video above for Jim Cramer's explanation of why we actually need to hear from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about a stimulus package.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

