Jim Cramer Eyes Nasdaq: 'What a Hot Market'

Wall Street kicked Monday off with the Dow down over 150 points.

Investors are weighing plans to reopen the global economy as lockdown restrictions ease against worries about a rise in coronavirus infections as people get back to work.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said America could experience "permanent economic damage" if the U.S. economy doesn't reopen.

“If we do this carefully, working with the governors, I don’t think there’s a considerable risk,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “Matter of fact, I think there’s a considerable risk of not reopening. You’re talking about what would be permanent economic damage to the American public.”

Mnuchin also said the unemployment numbers “are probably going to get worse before they get better,” but he expected improvement in the second half of 2020 and added that 2021 would be a “great year.”

