StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Watch Retail Earnings to Gauge Economy

Katherine Ross

The coronavirus pandemic is still impacting our day to day lives.

There are over 20.9 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 760,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has surpassed 5.2 million cases with over 167,000 deaths.

And, looking at the stock market, weaker-than-expected economic data from China, which included a surprise decline in retail sales for July, added to the cautious trading on Friday morning ahead of the market open.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democratic lawmakers and the White House remain "miles apart" in their stimulus talks. Senate lawmakers, meanwhile, followed House Democrats in adjourning for the summer break.

Watch: Why Jim Cramer Says Markets Don't Need Stimulus for Fresh Highs

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell to 963,000 in the week ended Aug. 7. It was the first time claims came in below 1 million since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

So what earnings are Jim Cramer watching next week?

Retail.

He explains that it has to partially do with seeing how the consumer is spending as well as seeing the back to school trends. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Jim Cramer's Watching Next Week

Wondering what you should be watching for? Here's what Jim Cramer's watching.

Katherine Ross

What Has Jim Cramer Hopeful About the Return of Sports

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about Penn National and the return of sports.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy 3M Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 3M stock after a sales update from the company.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Vroom Was 'Surprisingly Disappointing'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Vroom earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like Tapestry Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Tapestry.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Kamala Harris Means for UnitedHealth

Jim Cramer discusses Biden's vice presidenital nominee, Kamala Harris.

Katherine Ross

by

joesmith518

Airbnb Must Be Doing Better Than I Thought, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on a possible Airbnb IPO.

Katherine Ross

by

markji

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Could Be 'One of the Winners' in Vaccine Race

Jim Cramer discusses Moderna and where he sees the company's candidate falling in the race to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

Kevlev

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer Remembers Sumner Redstone

Jim Cramer remembers the media icon Sumner Redstone.

Katherine Ross