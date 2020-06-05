StreetLightning
Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Banks Next Week

Katherine Ross

Whew.

The weekend is nearly here. And it's been one heck of a week.

Let's give you a quick recap, starting with the jobs report on Friday, June 5.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said a net 2.509 million jobs were created last month, compared for a forecast of 9 million losses, pulling the unemployment rate down by 140 basis points 13.3%. The April reading was also revised higher, to 20,687,000 while the March tally was lifted by 492,000 to 1.373 million.

Weekly jobless claims data had suggested that as many as 12.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits during the reference weeks of April and May that the BLS uses to gauge is employment report. That had analysts looking for May job losses in the region of 7.5 million to 9.0 million and a headline unemployment rate of 20%, the highest since the Great Depression.

And this follows the ongoing protests across America in light of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

However, the protests have had little to no impact on the stock market, which has been pushing to stay positive throughout the week.

So, with all of this said, what should investors watch next week?

Jim Cramer has one sector on the mind: Banks.

