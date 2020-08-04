StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says U.S. Is in 'Hell' With COVID-19

Katherine Ross

There are over 18.3 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 695,000 deaths.

The U.S. has 4.7 million cases with over 155,000 deaths.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there were 49,561 new cases reported Monday. 731,690 new tests were reported. And 519 deaths were reported yesterday.

In the past few days, we've begun hearing about more and more countries reporting rising COVID-19 cases. Germany, Japan, the Phillippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam have all been reporting case counts that have been on the rise. 

Greece is also reporting case counts that are the highest in weeks. 

And this comes as politicians on Capitol Hill are reviving talks on the next round of stimulus aimed at cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic economy, which has put more than 30 million Americans out of work and closed businesses, factories, and restaurants.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by CNN if a deal can get done this week and she said, “At some point, you just have to freeze the design."

Watch the video above for Jim Cramer's full take. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

3 Stocks to Buy During Hurricane Season

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors watching hurricane season.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls BP 'Dumb as Plywood'

Jim Cramer says BP did 'a stupid thing' when it reported earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Amazon's Deliveroo Stake Isn't a Needle Mover

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Twitter Has Become Unmanaged

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter and a certain SEC fine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Lack of Sports Boosted Take-Two Earnings

Jim Cramer weighs in on Take-Two's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: August Is the Month of Business Closures

Jim Cramer discusses the need for stimulus.

Katherine Ross

What TikTok Means for Microsoft

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ongoing talks between Microsoft and TikTok and TikTok's value as an acquisition.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer's Not Sure If Microsoft Is the Right Buyer for TikTok

Jim Cramer says TikTok is on the block for a 'fire sale' and he's not so sure Microsoft is the right buyer.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

August Spending 'Is Going to Be Terrible,' Jim Cramer Says

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in August.

Katherine Ross