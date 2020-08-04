Jim Cramer Says U.S. Is in 'Hell' With COVID-19

There are over 18.3 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 695,000 deaths.

The U.S. has 4.7 million cases with over 155,000 deaths.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there were 49,561 new cases reported Monday. 731,690 new tests were reported. And 519 deaths were reported yesterday.

In the past few days, we've begun hearing about more and more countries reporting rising COVID-19 cases. Germany, Japan, the Phillippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam have all been reporting case counts that have been on the rise.

Greece is also reporting case counts that are the highest in weeks.

And this comes as politicians on Capitol Hill are reviving talks on the next round of stimulus aimed at cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic economy, which has put more than 30 million Americans out of work and closed businesses, factories, and restaurants.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by CNN if a deal can get done this week and she said, “At some point, you just have to freeze the design."

