Jim Cramer: Mnuchin Could Quit If U.S.-China Negotiations Stop

The markets--both in the U.S. and around the world, seem to be shrugging off any concerns around tensions escalating between the U.S. and China.

Instead, investors looked to improving coronavirus infection data, as well as the re-opening of major economies around the world, as a reason to stay optimistic.

With all 50 U.S. states now operating under some form of lockdown easing, and countries from Japan to the United Kingdom lifting stay-at-home orders and allowing stores and small business to re-opening, investors are betting that the worst of the pandemic, which has taken nearly 350,000 lives around the world, has passed.

U.S.-China tensions remain simmering, however, and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned over the weekend that Beijing's attempt to impose new security restrictions on Hong Kong could result in sanctions from Washington is not far from the foreground in terms of market risk.

However, with central banks buying as much as $2.4 billion in financial assets every hour in order to support markets and stabilize the world's biggest economies -- including fresh pledges from China and Japan over the past two days -- investors appear content to ride the current equity market rally into what is expected to be a light week for corporate earnings news and economic data releases.'

Jim Cramer said negotiations are simply too "rational" to stop and the White House could see a series of cabinet departures if conversations stop.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer