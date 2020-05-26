StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Mnuchin Could Quit If U.S.-China Negotiations Stop

Katherine Ross

The markets--both in the U.S. and around the world, seem to be shrugging off any concerns around tensions escalating between the U.S. and China. 

Instead, investors looked to improving coronavirus infection data, as well as the re-opening of major economies around the world, as a reason to stay optimistic.

With all 50 U.S. states now operating under some form of lockdown easing, and countries from Japan to the United Kingdom lifting stay-at-home orders and allowing stores and small business to re-opening, investors are betting that the worst of the pandemic, which has taken nearly 350,000 lives around the world, has passed.

U.S.-China tensions remain simmering, however, and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned over the weekend that Beijing's attempt to impose new security restrictions on Hong Kong could result in sanctions from Washington is not far from the foreground in terms of market risk.

However, with central banks buying as much as $2.4 billion in financial assets every hour in order to support markets and stabilize the world's biggest economies -- including fresh pledges from China and Japan over the past two days -- investors appear content to ride the current equity market rally into what is expected to be a light week for corporate earnings news and economic data releases.'

Jim Cramer said negotiations are simply too "rational" to stop and the White House could see a series of cabinet departures if conversations stop. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Take-Two Down Makes No Sense, Buy Stock: Cramer

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on Take-Two Interactive.

Katherine Ross

Buy Regeneron Over Merck Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Merck is joining the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Jim Cramer weighs in on what it means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Take Novavax 'With Grain of Salt'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the potential Novavax vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Look at Corteva for a Readthrough on Brazil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Brazil, which has now surpassed New York in coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Love Norwegian Cruise Lines

Jim Cramer weighs in on the cruise stocks.

Katherine Ross

What Amazon Means for AutoZone After Earnings: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from AutoZone earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: 'Sell in May and Go Away' Has Finally Been 'Stamped Out'

Jim Cramer talks about why 'Sell in May and Go Away' has, well, gone away.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Advice for Investors Learning About the Stock Market

Jim Cramer has some advice for where investors should start if they want to learn how to invest.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Top Books to Read Over Memorial Day Weekend

Jim Cramer has some books to add to your reading list.

Katherine Ross

Investors Need More Results From Moderna Vaccine Study

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci's optimism around Moderna positive enough for investors?

Katherine Ross