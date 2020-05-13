Tech Companies Will Follow Twitter's Footsteps, Says Jim Cramer

What would you do if you could work from home forever?

That's a question that Twitter employees can now ask themselves.

In a blog post, Twitter's VP of People, Jennifer Christie, announced that Twitter employees will be allowed to work remotely even after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

"Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices," she wrote. "We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere. The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return."

When asked whether or not other tech companies would follow suit, Jim Cramer said, "I have no doubt in my mind. No doubt."

