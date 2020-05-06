Jim Cramer: America Needs to Open, But With Strategy

Let's go over the markets.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday as President Donald Trump pushed for a reopening of the U.S. economy as investors digested a loss of more than 20 million private payroll jobs in the U.S. during April as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through the world’s biggest economy.

Trump, speaking in Phoenix during his first trip outside of Washington in more than a month, said he wants the U.S. economy to reopen but acknowledged some people will be “badly affected” if coronavirus infections increase as lockdowns are eased.

“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes,” said President Trump. “But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.”

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take.

Want to know what Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are thinking about the markets and the stocks they're watching? Sign up on Action Alerts PLUS for more.

Cramer and the team are weighing in on what members need to know about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the market. Cramer and his team will be hosting a live monthly conference call on Thursday, May 14.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. And read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer