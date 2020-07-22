StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Trump's Mask Stance Means the Karens Are Done

Katherine Ross

President Donald Trump held a coronavirus briefing for the first time in a couple of months.

His briefing came as the world has 14.9 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 616,000 deaths.

And the U.S. has over 3.9 million cases with over 142,000 deaths. The U.S. reported more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, marking the first time since June 10 that the country has surpassed that mark. 

At the briefing Tuesday, Trump said the coronavirus pandemic "will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.

He continued to say, “Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is. It’s what we have.”

And, shifting stances, Trump encouraged Americans to wear masks.

This follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control saying the number of coronavirus cases in some states could be much higher than has been confirmed. The CDC estimated the number of infections is about 10 times higher than the confirmed cases.

So, what does Jim Cramer think?

He says that President Trump speaking out about the importance of wearing masks and calling masks "patriotic" will be helpful in convincing more people to wear them.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

