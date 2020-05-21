StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

TJX Has Runway Back to Its Highs, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

TJX reported earnings on Thursday, May 21. 

In the fiscal first quarter of 2021, the company posted revenue of $4.409 billion, less than half the year-ago total of $9.278 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com predicted revenue of $5.82 billion for the latest quarter.

TJX registered a net loss of $887.489 million, or 74 cents a share, in the latest quarter, swinging from a profit of $700.178 million, or 57 cents, a year ago. Analysts forecast the latest earnings per share figure would total negative 2 cents.

“The company’s first-quarter results were negatively impacted by the temporary closure of its stores for approximately half of the quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” TJX said in a statement.

TJX CEO Ernie Herrman sees some promising signs. 

“We have been pleased to reopen as many stores as we have in May, as well as our e-commerce websites,” he said. “Although it’s still early and the retail environment remains uncertain, we have been encouraged with the very strong sales we have seen with our initial re-openings.”

Jim Cramer says that TJX now has a "runway to its highs."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: The U.S. Investment in AstraZeneca 'Doesn't Mean Much'

AstraZeneca is getting $1.2 billion from the U.S. government to help manufacture its potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Sorry Katy Huberty, Cramer Doesn't See Apple, Tesla as Competitors

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Morgan Stanley note on Apple and Tesla from analysts Adam Jonas and Katy Huberty.

Katherine Ross

Video: Jim Cramer Says Expedia Is 'Full of Hot Air'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Expedia after the travel site reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Trump Tweets 'Highly Emotional,' Not Thinking Market Impact

As markets weigh increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, Jim Cramer weighs in on President Donald Trump's recent tweets.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer's Investing Club Call for Free

The Action Alerts PLUS club call with Jim Cramer was live Thursday, May 14. Cramer will be sharing what trades he is making in May for free. Recap the whole call.

StreetLightning Staff

What Jim Cramer Says Investors Missed in Target Earnings: Video

After Wall Street digesting Target earnings less than favorably, Jim Cramer had something to say about the report.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer Regrets Not Buying Lowe's: Watch

Lowe's reported earnings before the bell Wednesday. Here's Jim Cramer's takeaway.

Katherine Ross

Take-Two Earnings: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Jim Cramer weighs in on Take-Two ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: J&J Stuck By Baby Powder Till Demand Wasn't Great

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder in North America. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Talk Elon Musk, Predict New High for Tesla

Governor Gavin Newsom isn't worried about Tesla moving out of California. Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross