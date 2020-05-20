Watch Jim Cramer Talk Elon Musk, Predict New High for Tesla

Let's talk about Tesla.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CNBC he wasn't worried that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would move the electric carmaker's operations out of the state.

“I’m also not worried about Elon leaving anytime soon,” Newsom said in an interview.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with him, and we’re committed to the success and the innovation and the low-carbon, green growth economy that he’s been promoting for decades and the state of California is accelerating in,” the governor added.

Musk has expressed frustration with government-imposed shutdowns and called the county's decision to delay the reopening of Tesla's plant the "final straw." He said he planned to move production facilities, and the group's headquarters in Fremont, California, to either Texas or Nevada.

Tesla's plant, which is based in Fremont, California, reopened earlier this week.

Jim Cramer sees new all-time highs in sight for Tesla. Cramer said investors will be asking "only at $800?" sometime soon.

Tesla is trading at $815 as of 12 p.m. ET, May 20.

