Jim Cramer: In a Slowdown, Cloud Stocks Soar

Tech stocks are on fire.

On a day like Tuesday, where most of the market was in the red, one sector stood out: tech.

Bruce Kamich, chart analyst for TheStreet's sister site, Real Money, took a look at Alphabet's chart on Tuesday.

Based on a daily bar chart of GOOGL, Kamich noted, "we can see how prices made a low in March and came climbing back with a number of brief pullbacks along the way. Prices have regained more than $450 of the $525 lost. Prices are above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line."

And TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa wrote about his thoughts on the tech rally.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly provided a boost to many types of tech activities and spending -- from streaming services and e-commerce/online payments to collaboration app usage and cloud capital spending. And though some of this extra demand is probably a pull-forward of activity/spending growth that would have otherwise happened over the next couple of years, some of it is a positive for the long-term values of the companies benefiting from it," Jhonsa wrote on Real Money.

"And last but not least, the speed at which a lot of the consumer activity that plummeted thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns has rebounded following reopenings has been faster than many (myself included) expected. While we're still far removed from a return to normalcy, it's understandable that markets would be pleased at how many consumers are once more willing to do things such as dine out or make Airbnb reservations," he continued.

So, what does Jim Cramer think about the tech sector?

