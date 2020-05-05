Why Jim Cramer Is Selling and What Stocks He's Looking to Buy

Stocks were higher Tuesday after the United States began easing lockdown restrictions and oil prices rose as countries across the globe started getting back to work after shutting down for weeks in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, the first state to shut down its economy over the coronavirus outbreak, said stay-at-home rules would be loosened modestly beginning Friday.

The prospect of the lockdowns easing was giving Wall Street a boost even as investors prepare for another hectic week of earnings reports and a likely catastrophic reading Friday on U.S. job losses for April that will highlight the impact the pandemic on the employment market.

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take on the markets.

