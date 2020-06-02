Jim Cramer: What Social Justice Means for Investors

Last night, President Donald Trump said that he would send the U.S. military to cities to quell civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes.

Trump urged states to deploy their own forces to tamp down unrest that began late last week and continued through the weekend. Monday’s protests marked seven straight days of protests across the U.S.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

Trump, outside of the White House right after police officers and members of the National Guard dispersed a peaceful protest in Lafayette Square, also noted that he was "an ally of peaceful protestors."

"The stock market doesn't make judgment calls, investors do, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday. That's how the major averages were able to rally on a day with protests and riots in major cities across America. The market has no eyes and no ears, Cramer said, it's merely a place people go to make money," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

But if the market isn't taking a second look, should investors?

Jim Cramer said the market tends to look at what will come next rather than the current situation. He said while social justice is a component to consider, investors should be more focused on the long-term plans companies are pushing forward.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer