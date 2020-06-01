StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Investing in Space Yet: Video

Katherine Ross

SpaceX and NASA has their first successful launch on Saturday, May 30.

The crew, flying in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, docked on the International Space Station on Sunday, May 31, around 18 hours after taking off.

The astronauts on board were Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken.

It was the first time in nine years that astronauts have lifted off from American soil on an American-made rocket. 

This is because, ever since the Space Shuttle retired, the U.S. has been paying Russia around $80 million per seat to fly its astronauts to the International Space Station. 

“We as a nation have not had our own access to the International Space Station for nine years,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said earlier this month in a news briefing. “This is a very exciting time.”

SpaceX developed the Crew Dragon capsule with more than $3 billion of funding from NASA under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

“Today a new era in human spaceflight begins as we once again launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil on their way to the International Space Station, our national lab orbiting Earth,” said Bridenstine following the launch. “I thank and congratulate Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, and the SpaceX and NASA teams for this significant achievement for the United States. The launch of this commercial space system designed for humans is a phenomenal demonstration of American excellence and is an important step on our path to expand human exploration to the Moon and Mars.”

Despite the success, Jim Cramer isn't buying in just yet. In the video above, he breaks down why he's staying away from the sector for now. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: If You Believe This Is Beginning of Upheaval, It's Time to Sell

How should investors approach civil unrest?

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Sorry, Goldman Sachs: Jim Cramer Says Don't Short Dollar

Jim Cramer weighs in on Goldman Sachs and its move to short the dollar.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on Gilead's 'Very Disappointing' Trial

Jim Cramer weighs in on Gilead as investors react to remdesivir trial results.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Sell Coty Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Coty.

Katherine Ross

Investors Should Weigh Facebook Employee Dissatisfaction, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer says investors should pay attention to Facebook employee dissatisfaction with the social media giant's policy.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: President Trump Should Focus on Economy, Not Twitter

Jim Cramer said it's time for the president to focus on the economy instead of his spat with Twitter.

Katherine Ross

by

kdriscoll

Salesforce Earnings Preview: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Salesforce is slated to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Jim Cramer will be watching.

Katherine Ross

by

JEisner

Wait to Buy Salesforce Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Salesforce's earnings and how to approach the stock going forward.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: If You Don't Own Gold, Buy

Jim Cramer gives his latest thoughts on gold.

Katherine Ross

Tesla Is Now a China Story, Says Jim Cramer

Elon Musk earned his first payout. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross