Today is the day.

The launch of two astronauts in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. ET Wednesday and the weather has been looking more favorable.

The launch, which will send the astronauts to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will mark the first time astronauts have been sent into orbit atop a rocket and in a capsule both developed and owned by a private company. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also serves as chief executive of SpaceX.

The launch also will mark the first time in nearly a decade that American astronauts, Wednesday's crew is Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, have been launched into space from the United States.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected at Kennedy for the planned liftoff.

If the launch on Wednesday has to be scrapped because of bad weather, SpaceX has scheduled backup launch windows on Saturday at 3:22 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. 

Jim Cramer said that while he can't put a price tag on space, Elon Musk keeps "verifying what he can do." 

