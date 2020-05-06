Jim Cramer Says Buy Shopify

Shopify, which Jim Cramer has called a "mini Amazon" posted earnings Wednesday.

The company reported adjusted earnings tripled to 19 cents a share from 6 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 47% to $470 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report an adjusted loss of 19 cents a share on revenue of $443.2 million.

The GAAP net loss was 27 cents a share against 22 cents a year earlier. Shares outstanding rose 5.3% to 116.8 million.

"[Our] focus during these challenging times is to help solve [merchants'] immediate pain points," Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapero said in a statement. "We are well-positioned to help our merchants, particularly given the accelerated shift to online commerce."

