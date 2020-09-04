Jim Cramer: Sell Some to Ring the Register, But Don't Get Rid of the Position

Jim Cramer may be on vacation, but his advice isn't.

Last week, TheStreet asked Cramer about his Real Money column that focused on wins.

Here's what he wrote in his column last week:

Now owning Amazon is a game of skill. Same with Tesla, right? Apple? Facebook? Salesforce? These aren't slots for heaven's sake. But, then again, isn't there some chance involved? A chance that Jay Powell read the Toll Brothers headline where the homebuilder said it is "raising prices aggressively" and says the economy's too hot? A possibility that the Treasury has to issue so much debt that interest rates have to rise? How about a shot fired across some South China Sea bow? Or a Communist Party attempt to takeover Taiwan Semi? Are we about to be overrun with new IPOs?

Those are all chances, not skills. So, I am saying it. I am here saying that it doesn't even matter what the next news is, and I am a believer that this market's doing well, because we will have good news, not bad news about the virus that will spark a reopening of the economy. I think the part of the economy that is represented by stocks is on fire. Yes, I am excluding the little guy, except the ones that are on Facebook shops or Shopify