StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: 'Sell in May and Go Away' Has Finally Been 'Stamped Out'

Katherine Ross

What happened to 'sell in May and go away?'

Well, investors seem to have abandoned the sentiment amidst the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.  

Jim Cramer has never been a fan of this saying, so when asked about it, here's what he had to say.

"I've been trying to stamp it out forever. Every single May has been totally different from the previous May and to the point where you end up thinking, wow, shut up in May because May could be something that's very interesting, that is very different. Now who would have predicted what happened in May here? But the one thing that was certain was that go away was the one thing that could really have killed you," Cramer told TheStreet's Katherine Ross.

Want to know what Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are thinking about the markets and the stocks they're watching? Sign up on Action Alerts PLUS for more.

Cramer and the team are weighing in on what members need to know about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the market. Watch the full May show over on Action Alerts PLUS.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer's Advice for Investors Learning About the Stock Market

Jim Cramer has some advice for where investors should start if they want to learn how to invest.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Top Books to Read Over Memorial Day Weekend

Jim Cramer has some books to add to your reading list.

Katherine Ross

Investors Need More Results From Moderna Vaccine Study

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci's optimism around Moderna positive enough for investors?

Katherine Ross

Hong Kong Situation Could Further Fray U.S. and China Relations

What does new legislation from China mean for Hong Kong?

Katherine Ross

Abbott's Test Is 'Best We Have' Despite Concerns

Abbott said that an ongoing multisite clinical study indicated that its rapid COVID-19 test was accurate when detecting the virus nearly 95% of the time.

Katherine Ross

Nvidia's Stock Was 'Red Hot' Going Into Earnings

Nvidia posted earnings last night. Here's one takeaway.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Believes in Best Buy

Following an earnings report that beat expectations, Jim Cramer says Best Buy is a stock to watch.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: The U.S. Investment in AstraZeneca 'Doesn't Mean Much'

AstraZeneca is getting $1.2 billion from the U.S. government to help manufacture its potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Sorry Katy Huberty, Cramer Doesn't See Apple, Tesla as Competitors

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Morgan Stanley note on Apple and Tesla from analysts Adam Jonas and Katy Huberty.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: TJX Has a Runway to Go Back to its Highs

TJX reported earnings on Thursday, May 21. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross