Jim Cramer: 'Sell in May and Go Away' Has Finally Been 'Stamped Out'

What happened to 'sell in May and go away?'

Well, investors seem to have abandoned the sentiment amidst the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Cramer has never been a fan of this saying, so when asked about it, here's what he had to say.

"I've been trying to stamp it out forever. Every single May has been totally different from the previous May and to the point where you end up thinking, wow, shut up in May because May could be something that's very interesting, that is very different. Now who would have predicted what happened in May here? But the one thing that was certain was that go away was the one thing that could really have killed you," Cramer told TheStreet's Katherine Ross.

Want to know what Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are thinking about the markets and the stocks they're watching? Sign up on Action Alerts PLUS for more.

Cramer and the team are weighing in on what members need to know about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the market. Watch the full May show over on Action Alerts PLUS.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer