Jim Cramer: Secretary Mnuchin Is Under No Instructions to Get a Deal Done

Stocks tumbled Friday after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for the coronavirus and the U.S. added fewer jobs in September than forecast.

Just before 1 a.m. ET Friday, the president posted via Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding that the two "will get through this together."

The announcement early Friday from Trump comes as big cities across the U.S., such as New York, have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Nearly 7.28 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States, with more than 207,800 deaths, the most in the world.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed a slimmed-down $2.2 trillion stimulus package that won't be considered in the Senate, , adding to doubts over any near-term relief for the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Following the news about the President's COVID-19 testing positive for COVID-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the news changed the "dynamic" around the stimulus talks.

But does this change the talks?

Jim Cramer breaks down what he thinks in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: