TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Secretary Mnuchin Is Under No Instructions to Get a Deal Done

Katherine Ross

Stocks tumbled Friday after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for the coronavirus and the U.S. added fewer jobs in September than forecast.

Just before 1 a.m. ET Friday, the president posted via Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding that the two "will get through this together."

The announcement early Friday from Trump comes as big cities across the U.S., such as New York, have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Nearly 7.28 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States, with more than 207,800 deaths, the most in the world.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed a slimmed-down $2.2 trillion stimulus package that won't be considered in the Senate, , adding to doubts over any near-term relief for the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Following the news about the President's COVID-19 testing positive for COVID-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the news changed the "dynamic" around the stimulus talks. 

But does this change the talks?

Jim Cramer breaks down what he thinks in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer's Reaction to the September Jobs Report

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the jobs report.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer: There Is No Ceiling on Tesla Stock

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors considering getting into Tesla.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer Says Layoffs Are 'Just Beginning'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the layoffs that have been announced by various companies.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Why Jim Cramer Was Surprised That Constellation 'Ran Up'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Constellation's quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer: Asana's Pretty Good, But Stock 'Too High'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Asana.

Katherine Ross

by

JavierFrausto

Jim Cramer Likes PepsiCo, Stay-At-Home Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Pepsi's earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

JavierFrausto

PepsiCo (PEP) Beats with Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

Jim Cramer: I'm 'Struggling With Ford'

Jim Cramer dives into his thoughts on Ford.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Cowen, Jefferies, and Pivotal Provide Insights on Amazon (AMZN)

Alex Moreno, Javier Frausto & Jeeho Yun

by

JPotts

Needham Analysts Are Betting on DraftKings (DKNG), Initiating Coverage with a Buy Rating

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

by

JPotts