Jim Cramer: I'm Looking Out for the People Who Were Me Before I Made Money

The Democrats announced a new coronavirus relief bill on Tuesday, May 12.

The House is expected to vote on the proposal on Friday, but the bill is unlikely to be approved by Republicans in the Senate.

So let's break down what would be included in the bill:

The bill is known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act.

Following the CARES Act, it provides a second round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans.

It also extends the CARES Act’s $600-per-week extra unemployment insurance until January 2021.

It provides $875 billion in assistance to state and local governments.

It includes a $200 billion "Heroes' Fund" so that essential workers can get hazard pay.

It provides an additional $75 billion for coronavirus testing and ensures that all Americans could receive free coronavirus treatment.

It designates $100 billion in emergency assistance to protect renters and homeowners.

And the bill would send out another round of checks to millions of Americans. The beginning sum would start at $1,200.

Jim Cramer said that Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, said that if $1,200 isn't enough, they'll do more. "I think that's good," said Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer