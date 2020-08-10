StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says President Trump Wants Cold War with China

Katherine Ross

Let's talk about U.S. and China.

China’s Foreign Ministry announced it would sanction 11 U.S. citizens, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, as retaliation for the U.S. move Friday to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials for their roles in limiting political freedoms in the city. The sanctions don't include any members of the Trump administration.

And then there's TikTok versus President Donald Trump.

TikTok is prepping to file a federal lawsuit as soon as Tuesday against President Trump’s executive order banning the service in the continental United States, arguing it is unconstitutional.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, will file the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where TikTok's American operations are based, a person familiar with the company’s plans told NPR on Monday.

From Markman on Tech: Why Facebook Wins If Microsoft Buys TikTok

Per NPR, the lawsuit will argue that President Trump's action is unconstitutional because it failed to give the company a chance to respond. It will also allege that the administration's national security justification for the order is baseless. 

Under the president's executive order issued last Thursday evening, “any transaction” between a U.S. citizen and TikTok's Beijing-based parent company will be outlawed in 45 days for national security reasons.

And also...Qualcomm. 

Qualcomm has been quietly pressuring the Trump administration to allow it to sell its chips and other electronic components to Huawei, despite current restrictions preventing U.S. companies from doing business with phone maker.

Chipmakers from the U.S. are required to obtain a license from the Commerce Department to ship certain components to Huawei. Qualcomm said due to the restrictions its foreign competitors now have access to a market worth as much as $8 billion a year.

Qualcomm has been lobbying the Trump administration to be given the green light to sell chips to Huawei that would be used in 5G phones, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a presentation it says has been “circulating around Washington.”

Jim Cramer breaks down why he thinks Trump wants relations with China to deteriorate, calling the president a "cold warrior." 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Jim Cramer's Watching Ahead of His Monthly AAP Call

Jim Cramer looks at the market and one particular stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains the Importance of His Mask Challenge

Jim Cramer discusses his mask contest.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Simon Properties Stock Is a Buy

Jim Cramer says Amazon could 'make a difference' at the mall.

Katherine Ross

Twitter Not Right Fit for TikTok, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on TikTok and Microsoft and who he thinks is the better match.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buffett's Portfolio Isn't That Good for this Market

Jim Cramer discusses Berkshire Hathaway's quarter and reviews Warren Buffett's current portfolio.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls Trump Executive Order's Approach to States a 'Shame'

Jim Cramer discusses President Trump's executive orders and what stood out to him.

Katherine Ross

Easy Money Has Already Been Made In Etsy

Here's how to approach Etsy.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Nancy Pelosi Has the Upper Hand in Stimulus Talks

Jim Cramer weighs in on what we need to be watching next week, and surprise, it has a lot to do with stimulus.

Katherine Ross

Why This Analyst Likes NortonLifeLock Stock

Here's what you need to know about NortonLifeLock's earnings.

Katherine Ross

COVID-19 Has Made Food Delivery a Utility, Not a Luxury

Here's what to take away from Uber's earnings.

Katherine Ross