Jim Cramer's Watching Clorox As Coronavirus Cases Rise

What stock should you watch this week?

Well, think about it this way: we're seeing states report increased numbers of the coronavirus.

Twenty-three states are seeing an increase in reported cases. The states include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

California is seeing high numbers of people hospitalized with COVID-19, some of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. And California announced 4,515 new cases in a single day, which is the highest amount of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Vermont are all reporting a decline in new cases.

And Jim Cramer, when asked about his thoughts on the market, noted that investors are watching Zoom more than a stock like CVS.

So, what stock is Cramer watching? Clorox. Watch the video above to find out why.

