Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Regeneron

Katherine Ross

Drug and pharmaceutical giants Roche Holdings and Gilead Sciences will kick off a late-stage trial of a two-drug combination they hope will prove effective in treating patients who contract Covid-19.

The companies said on Thursday they plan to test if mixing Roche's anti-inflammation drug Actemra with Gilead Sciences’ anti-viral treatment remdesivir works better against severe Covi-19 respiratory infections than remdesivir alone.

Actemra and remdesivir are currently being used separately in some settings and clinical trials, with the former used to tackle large-scale immune reactions that sometimes occur in patients stricken with the new coronavirus, and the latter aimed at interfering with viral replication.

Roche and Gilead plan to begin enrolling as many as 450 patients in the U.S., Canada and Europe in June for the two-drug trial, called Remdacta, which will compare results from patients who receive remdesivir and a placebo.

Jim Cramer weighed in on whether or not it's time to turn your investing focus to treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccines.

Cramer says that Regeneron would be the name he would pick among the bunch. Watch the video above to hear why. 

Comments
