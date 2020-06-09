StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Recession Shows Market Has Gone Too Far, Too Fast

Katherine Ross

Is the market rally over?

U.S. equity futures took a turn for the red on Tuesday as investors looked to book profits from an extraordinary rally for global stocks that continues to defy underlying conditions in major economies around the world.

 The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, the group which offers the final word on the official status of the U.S. economy, confirmed last night that it entered recession in February, thanks in part to the "unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy."

The designation ends the longest expansion on record for the U.S. economy.

"In deciding whether to identify a recession, the committee weighs the depth of the contraction, its duration, and whether economic activity declined broadly across the economy," the NEBR said in a statement. "The committee recognizes that the pandemic and the public health response have resulted in a downturn with different characteristics and dynamics than prior recessions."

Jim Cramer weighs in on the NEBR's recession declaration and what it show's about the market's rally following Friday's jobs data. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Boeing Is in 'No Mans Land'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 'summer' stocks and the name that's catching his attention.

Katherine Ross

Vroom Is an 'Unknown,' Jim Cramer Says

How's Vroom looking? Here's what Jim Cramer is waiting for.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: IBM Made a 'Very Good Move'

Jim Cramer weighs in on IBM doing away with its facial recognition technology.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Think StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Jim Cramer weighs in on StitchFix ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Worried About Facebook Internal Turmoil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Facebook and why he's more focused on Facebook Shops than the company's internal turmoil.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says $3,300 Price Target on Amazon Is Too Low

Jim Cramer weighs in on RBC and Baird's price target increases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Payment Plan Is Right Move

Apple is rolling out payment plans. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Is Gilead Making a Mistake? Jim Cramer Says 'Maybe'

Gilead reportedly isn't pursuing an acquisition by AstraZeneca. Jim Cramer breaks down why that could be a mistake.

Katherine Ross