TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Presidents Have to Follow in Founding Fathers Footsteps

Katherine Ross

President Donald Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power during a question-and-answer with reporters, suggesting election night controversies that could hammer stocks and disrupt world markets.

Trump, who continues to cast doubt-- without citing evidence--on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and the broader election result. Trump, in fact, refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election, telling reporters in Washington that "we’re going to have to see what happens.

“You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster," he alleged.

Jim Cramer discussed his thoughts on the comments and what he said that we need to hear from presidents when it comes to honoring our democracy.

Cramer said that as a patriot, he feels the need to express why he finds Trump's election comments unacceptable. Catch his full take in the video above. 

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Read their market updates.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alphabet (GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,800 Following Results of Consumer Behavior Survey at Morgan Stanley

Jacques Potts

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Analysts at Piper Sandler Reiterate Overweight Rating for Broadcom

Jeeho Yun

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Use the Electoral System, Not the Judicial System to Stop Trump Policies

Tesla joins Ford, Target and thousands of companies suing over President Trump's China tariffs.

Katherine Ross

Nike Jumps on Strong Earnings as Online Sales Accelerate

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Says Buy General Mills Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on General Mills quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Jim Cramer: Buy Penn National's Dip

Jim Cramer weighs in on Penn National.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Movie Theaters Will Not Work Without Rapid Testing

Jim Cramer discusses Disney's impact on the movie theaters.

Katherine Ross

FedEx Could Keep Delivering Success to Shareholders in the Future

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

Why Jim Cramer Is Still Bullish on Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine

Jim Cramer explains why he still likes Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

AlexM5

Pivotal Research Group Upgrades Twitter (TWTR) to Buy

Kevin Perkins & Nikhil Gunderia

by

Emmanwo8