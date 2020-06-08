Oil is trying to hit $40 a barrel.

This comes after OPEC cartel leaders and non-member allies agreed to extend their record production cut agreement through to the end of July.

The so-called OPEC+ agreement, which includes members of the price-setting cartel along with Russia and Mexico, following a virtual meeting Saturday, will see 9.6 million barrels of oil -- around 10% of global output -- held back from the market each day until then end of next month. From the end of July until December, the cartel previous agreed to ease that production cut level to around 7.7 million barrels per day.

"The alliance also agreed that countries which have fallen short of hitting their quota so far, will improve compliance in the coming months, and in fact will make up for the lack of compliance so far," said ING's head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson. "However given that there is no enforcement mechanism, it is difficult to believe that the likes of Iraq will suddenly start to comply with the deal."

But, if you're a retail investor tuning into oil because of a Twitter headline, what do you need to know?

Jim Cramer is changing how he's approaching oil.

