StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Is Jim Cramer Changing His Mind on Oil Stocks?

Katherine Ross

Oil is trying to hit $40 a barrel.

This comes after OPEC cartel leaders and non-member allies agreed to extend their record production cut agreement through to the end of July.

The so-called OPEC+ agreement, which includes members of the price-setting cartel along with Russia and Mexico, following a virtual meeting Saturday, will see 9.6 million barrels of oil -- around 10% of global output -- held back from the market each day until then end of next month. From the end of July until December, the cartel previous agreed to ease that production cut level to around 7.7 million barrels per day.

"The alliance also agreed that countries which have fallen short of hitting their quota so far, will improve compliance in the coming months, and in fact will make up for the lack of compliance so far," said ING's head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson. "However given that there is no enforcement mechanism, it is difficult to believe that the likes of Iraq will suddenly start to comply with the deal."

But, if you're a retail investor tuning into oil because of a Twitter headline, what do you need to know?

Jim Cramer is changing how he's approaching oil. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: I Think StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Jim Cramer weighs in on StitchFix ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Worried About Facebook Internal Turmoil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Facebook and why he's more focused on Facebook Shops than the company's internal turmoil.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says $3,300 Price Target on Amazon Is Too Low

Jim Cramer weighs in on RBC and Baird's price target increases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Payment Plan Is Right Move

Apple is rolling out payment plans. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Is Gilead Making a Mistake? Jim Cramer Says 'Maybe'

Gilead reportedly isn't pursuing an acquisition by AstraZeneca. Jim Cramer breaks down why that could be a mistake.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on New York City Reopening: Phase 1 'Is Unclear'

New York City entered phase one of a gradual reopening process. Jim Cramer breaks down why now isn't the time to be making big moves with your portfolio.

DanKuhn14

Broadcom Is 'Greatest Value' of Semiconductor Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer: Nvidia, AMD Are Hot and Broadcom Is the 'Greatest Value' of Semiconductor Stocks

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on M&A: This Justice Department's Willing to 'Get Deals Done'

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors who are watching M&A activity.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Banks Next Week

Jim Cramer weighs in on what to watch next week. Watch to see why his attention is on the banks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Sell Delta Stock As It Nears $57

Delta is continuing its social distancing policies through September. Jim Cramer breaks down what it means for the stock.

DanKuhn14