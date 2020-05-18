StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Calls $35 'Magic Number' for Oil

Katherine Ross

Another week, another chance to talk about oil.

U.S. oil prices rose to a nine-week high Monday, pulling Brent crude closer to $35 a barrel, as major economies ease lockdown restrictions and OPEC supply cuts bolster renewed demand optimism.

With Europe basking in an early spring heatwave, which enticed consumers outside over the weekend, and economies from Germany to the United Kingdom cautiously returning to work, hopes of a near-term recovery have boosted risk markets around the world. At home, states, businesses, and factories are consistently returning to at least limited operations as coronavirus infection rates slow to the lowest levels since the pandemic began, noted TheStreet's Martin Baccardax.

With Saudi Arabia, the world's second-largest producer behind the United States, planing to trim another million barrels per day from its June output total, taking the tally to a two-decade low of just under 7.5 million barrels per day, and China posting an 11% month-on-month gain in daily crude processes in April, oil markets have seen a steady and consistent gain since trading in negative territory last month.

Looking ahead at oil, Jim Cramer said that $35 is the "magic number." Catch Cramer's full take in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

